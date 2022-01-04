Quebec reports 21 deaths from COVID-19 as new cases, hospitalizations spike again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 14,494 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 more virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by 196 bringing the total number of people being treated in hospital with the virus to 1,592. Four more patients were admitted to the intensive care unit in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 185.

#COVID19 – En date du 3 janvier, voici la situation au Québec. pic.twitter.com/B18DICxuDu — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 4, 2022

The province said 46,999 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Sunday with a positivity rate of 28.1 per cent.

There are currently 1,355 active outbreaks in the province and 108,878. active infections.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province stands at 11,781. The province administered another 69,983 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours.

Quebec opens booster shot appointments to those 55 and up

This comes as Quebec is starting to expand booster shot eligibility to its general adult population today in an effort to combat the rampant Omicron variant.

All adults aged 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot before the end of January.

The provincial government outlined a schedule by age group starting today until Jan. 21 after it shortened the interval between second and third shots from six to three months.

⚠️IMPORTANT : Voici la séquence prévue concernant la prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel du vaccin contre la #COVID19. Pour plus d'information ➡️ https://t.co/J4tGSdi7yg pic.twitter.com/faLD0tN5xX — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 28, 2021

Quebecers aged 55 and over are the first group to be eligible starting today, with minimum age requirements decreasing in five-year increments over the rest of the month.

Less than 20 per cent of Quebecers aged 5 and over had received a third dose as of Monday.

The Canadian Armed forces announced on Monday they were deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and nearby regions, to help speed up the provincial vaccination drive.

–with files from the Canadian Press