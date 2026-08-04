Change of command marks new chapter for 4 Wing Cold Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A Change of Command ceremony was held on July 22, marking the transfer of leadership from Brigadier-General Mark “Buck” Hickey to Col. Tim Woods.

Hickey, who commanded 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake from July 2024 until July 2026, was promoted from colonel to brigadier-general on the morning of the ceremony.

“BGen Hickey’s major accomplishments while commander of 4 Wing include the opening of the 4 Wing Dependant Medical Clinic, initiation of the expansion of the MFRC Daycare facilities, and facilitating the consolidation of infrastructure projects at the national level to help prepare 4 Wing & CFB Cold Lake to accept the next generation of fighter aircraft,” said 2Lt Matt MacFarlane, acting Wing public affairs officer.

Hickey has since been posted to Hawaii, where MacFarlane said he will serve as the Canadian representative.

Woods arrived at 4 Wing with more than 4,500 hours of flight experience and an extensive background in fighter capability development.

Story continues below advertisement

He previously worked in Washington, D.C., on the next-generation fighter program and served in the Fighter Capability Office between 2020 and 2023.

He also completed a master’s degree in national security and strategy at the Australian Defence College in 2024 before serving as the Canadian Armed Forces’ first director of Special Access Programs.

As commander, Woods will be responsible for maintaining 4 Wing’s current operations, while preparing its personnel and infrastructure for the transition to the F-35.

10:44 A lot of disinformation out about Canada’s potential F-35 deal: Trade and defence expert

His immediate priorities will include training, deploying and supporting tactical fighter forces for domestic and international operations, continuing preparations for the new aircraft and maintaining 4 Wing’s ability to deploy personnel and equipment from different locations.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The transition is expected to bring visible changes throughout the base and the surrounding region.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Lakeland community can expect to see an expansion of base infrastructure, new buildings, an increase of numbers of base personnel as 4 Wing expands; 4 Wings mission and operations will remain the same as the wing prepares to accept the next generation of fighter aircraft and to train, deploy, and support world-class tactical fighter forces in the defense of Canada and Canadians,” said MacFarlane.

Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA and Alberta Military Liaison Scott Cyr attended the ceremony and described it as more than a transfer of command. Cyr said it reflected the continued evolution of one of Canada’s most strategically important military installations.

2:10 CFB Cold Lake 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron marks end of operations

Cyr thanked Hickey for his leadership and credited him with helping position the wing for a period of substantial growth and modernization.

He also congratulated Woods and expressed confidence that his experience would serve 4 Wing’s members as they protect Canadian sovereignty and support international security.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Cyr, the transition to the F-35, along with investments in infrastructure, innovation, workforce development and strategic partnerships, could create new opportunities for communities, businesses and educational institutions across northeastern Alberta.

Cyr said he looks forward to working with Woods, Col. Laura Gagné and the rest of the base’s leadership to strengthen relationships among the Canadian Armed Forces, local communities, Indigenous partners, industry and government.