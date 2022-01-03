Canadian army rolls in Quebec to fasten COVID-19 vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s public safety minister says members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to Quebec starting today to speed up the province’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Bill Blair made the announcement on Twitter this morning, saying the decision was made as a result of a request for aid from the province.

Following our approval of Quebec’s request for federal assistance, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will begin their deployment today to provide support to the province’s vaccination campaign. 1/2 — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) January 3, 2022

The news comes a day before Quebec is set to start expanding eligibility for a COVID-19 booster vaccine to the entire adult population.

Getting booster shots into Quebecers’ arms has become a priority as the province grapples with the highly contagious Omicron variant, with hospitalizations and positive case counts skyrocketing over the holidays.

Those 18 and over will be able to book appointments to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout January, following a new roll-out by age group.

Meanwhile, Quebec updated its list of curfew exemptions to allow dog walking during hours when residents are otherwise expected to remain indoors.

The province says that between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the hours covered by the most recent curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, Quebecers can take their dogs out within a radius of no more than one kilometre from their permanent or temporary residence.

The new exemption, which was updated on Sunday according to a government portal, comes in response to backlash from pet owners denouncing the lack of provisions for dog walking when the curfew first took effect on Dec. 31.

Marie-Claude Lacasse, a spokeswoman with the Health Department, issued a statement saying the ministry had initially forgotten to include the exemption.

This is the second time the province is facing such a measure after a previous curfew introduced in early January 2021 was in effect for more than five months.

Adults found in violation of the new curfew face possible fines of $1,000 to $6,000, while youth 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.