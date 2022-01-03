Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Quebec updates curfew exemptions to include dog walking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec shutters stores on Sundays as province rings in first curfew weekend of 2022' COVID-19: Quebec shutters stores on Sundays as province rings in first curfew weekend of 2022
Quebec's plan to shutter most retail stores on Sundays for the next three weeks went into effect today. The bulk of the province’s stores will be closed on Sundays, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations. This as the province rings in its first weekend under the provincewide curfew. Olivia O'Malley reports.

Quebec has updated its list of curfew exemptions toallow dog walking during hours when residents are otherwise expected
to remain indoors.

The province says that between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the hours covered by the most recent curfew imposed to contain the
spread of COVID-19, Quebecers can take their dogs out within a radius of no more than one kilometre from their permanent or temporary residence.

The new exemption, which was updated on Sunday according to a government portal, comes in response to backlash from pet owners denouncing the lack of provisions for dog walking when the curfew first took effect on Dec. 31.

Montreal police fine 57 for protesting against curfew, one arrested

This is the second time the province is facing such a measure after a previous curfew introduced in early January 2021 was in effect for more than five months.

Last winter’s curfew, however, permitted residents to walk their dogs outside after-hours.

Adults found in violation of the new curfew face possible fines of $1,000 to $6,000, while youth 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
