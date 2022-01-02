SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Montreal police fine 57 for protesting against curfew, one arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2022 1:58 pm
Police detain a man who ran from them at the start of a curfew in Quebec in Montreal on Friday, December 31, 2021, The 10pm to 5am curfew is intended to help stem the rise of infections due to COVID-19. View image in full screen
Police detain a man who ran from them at the start of a curfew in Quebec in Montreal on Friday, December 31, 2021, The 10pm to 5am curfew is intended to help stem the rise of infections due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Montreal police say 57 people were ticketed and one was arrested at a protest against Quebec’s COVID-19 provincewide curfew on Saturday night.

A few dozen people gathered in downtown Montreal to oppose the return of a curfew, which came into effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Premier François Legault announced the measure at a news conference in Montreal on Dec. 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and prevent the province’s health-care system from being overwhelmed.

READ MORE: Quebec opposition parties say COVID-19 curfew a sign of government’s failure

Montreal Police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils says one person was arrested on Saturday for assaulting a police officer, and 57 tickets were issued for violating the curfew.

Adults outside after the curfew can receive fines of $1,000 to $6,000, while youth 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.

This is the second time the province is facing such a measure after a previous curfew introduced in early January 2021 was in effect for more than five months.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to allow some COVID-19 infected health workers to stay on job' Quebec to allow some COVID-19 infected health workers to stay on job
© 2022 The Canadian Press
