COVID-19: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, other restrictions amid Omicron surge

Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday announced that the province is re-imposing its nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday night to curb the spread of the Omicron variant as COVID-19 cases surge. Other restrictions being imposed include the closure of all restaurants except for delivery and take-out, a ban on private gatherings in homes except for care givers and people who live alone. In addition, all indoor sports will be prohibited and all places of worship will be closed except for funerals, which will be limited to 25 people. Schools will also remain closed until Jan. 17 and daycare will remain open for only essential workers. To help combat stores with staffing issues, all stores will be closed for the next three Sundays.