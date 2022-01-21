Menu

Crime

Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of man and woman in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car in the driveway of a Brampton home' A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car in the driveway of a Brampton home
A man and a woman were found shot to death in Brampton Thursday. Catherine McDonald reports.

The deaths of a man and woman in Brampton are believed to have been a murder-suicide, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a statement that at 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Redcastle and Kershaw streets, near Brisdale and Bovaird drives, to check on the well-being of a person inside of a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Brampton man suffering from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” outside of a vehicle, the statement said.

A 23-year-old Brampton woman was found inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Read more: Man and woman found dead inside vehicle in Brampton

Both died at the scene.

“Investigators are treating this as an isolated incident and a case of domestic violence between two individuals that were in a relationship,” police said.

No suspects are being sought.

“Our service offers our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in the statement.

“It is a heartbreaking demonstration of the realities of gender-based violence. It reinforces the need for our community to continue collective efforts towards ending violence against women.”

 

