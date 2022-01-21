Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Waterloo Region, according to the woman in charge of the vaccination task force in the area.

“We are now able to get a small but steady supply of the Johnson and Johnson viral vector vaccine into our region,” Vickie Murray told reporters on Friday morning.

“We had over 200 people on a waitlist for the J and J vaccine and we will have finished that list by the end of the month.”

She says those that are interested in receiving this type of vaccine should email phecovidimms@regionofwaterloo.ca to pre-register.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray says people will receive appointments as doses become available.

According to the region’s website, the single-dose vaccine uses a virus as a delivery system, similar to AstraZeneca. The virus does not make humans sick.

This type of delivery system has been in use for about a decade now.

“The immune system responds to the spike proteins by making antibodies. These new antibodies will break down the spike proteins and get rid of them,” Waterloo Region’s website says.

The vaccine is currently approved for those over the age of 18.

2:04 Experts call for change after investigation reveals doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation Experts call for change after investigation reveals doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation