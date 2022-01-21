Menu

Consumer

Port Hope woman wins $100,000 on holiday gift lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 3:46 pm
The OLG says a Port Hope woman won $100,000 on a lottery ticket given to her as a holiday gift. View image in full screen
The OLG says a Port Hope woman won $100,000 on a lottery ticket given to her as a holiday gift. OLG

A stocking stuffer gift turned into a $100,000 lottery win for a Port Hope, Ont., woman.

According to the OLG, Marianne Kennedy, 35, earned the top prize on an Instant Holiday Magic lottery ticket.

Kennedy says the ticket was a stocking stuffer gift from her husband.

Read more: Ontario casinos fully close again due to province’s latest COVID-19 measures

“I was chatting on the phone with my mom while I was playing my ticket,” she shared while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “When I matched three snowmen, I couldn’t believe it. I told my mom and she told me to call my husband to double-check. He scanned the ticket using the OLG App and confirmed.”

Kennedy, who works in finance, says she was shocked and excited about the win.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was also nervous about keeping the ticket safe knowing how valuable it was,” she said.

Kennedy plans to invest some of her winnings, complete home renovations and plan a family vacation somewhere in Canada when it’s safe to travel again.

The winning $5 ticket was purchased at Davis’ Your Independent Grocer on Jocelyn St. in Port Hope, the OLG said.

