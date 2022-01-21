Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 94 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia likely at peak with Omicron' COVID-19: Nova Scotia likely at peak with Omicron
While the federal government is predicting Omicron cases will continue to rise in the next couple weeks, that might not be the case in Nova Scotia. But even if cases start going down, the province's top doctor says we can't let our guards down. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported 16 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday and three discharges.

There are now 94 patients in a COVID-19 designated unit, including 13 people in intensive care. The province said COVID-19 patients stay for an average of nearly seven days.

The average age of those hospitalized is 68, but the range is 0-100.

Read more: Nova Scotians aged 30 and older can now book Pfizer COVID-19 shots

According to a release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 11 (11.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  •  60 (63.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 4 (4.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated
  • 19 (20.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” read the release.

The province said there are an additional 186 hospital patients who have COVID-19. This number includes 73 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, and 113 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Read more: N.S. first province to recommend both nose and throat swabs for COVID-19 rapid tests

Nova Scotia Health estimates there are currently 5,241 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 601 new PCR-confirmed cases reported in the past day.

Trending Stories

Labs completed 3,975 tests for the virus on Thursday, meaning the positivity rate was 15.1 per cent.

The new cases include 269 cases in the Central Zone, 120 in the Eastern Zone, 49 in the Northern Zone and 163 cases in the Western Zone.

NSHA is reporting more cases linked to the outbreaks in two hospitals. This includes one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive, and another patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

“The Province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue,” read the release.

Click to play video: 'Small N.S. retail businesses concerned with lack of government support during Omicron wave' Small N.S. retail businesses concerned with lack of government support during Omicron wave
