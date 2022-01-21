Nova Scotia reports 94 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 16 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday and three discharges.

There are now 94 patients in a COVID-19 designated unit, including 13 people in intensive care. The province said COVID-19 patients stay for an average of nearly seven days.

The average age of those hospitalized is 68, but the range is 0-100.

According to a release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

11 (11.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

60 (63.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

4 (4.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated

19 (20.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said there are an additional 186 hospital patients who have COVID-19. This number includes 73 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, and 113 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Nova Scotia Health estimates there are currently 5,241 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 601 new PCR-confirmed cases reported in the past day.

Labs completed 3,975 tests for the virus on Thursday, meaning the positivity rate was 15.1 per cent.

The new cases include 269 cases in the Central Zone, 120 in the Eastern Zone, 49 in the Northern Zone and 163 cases in the Western Zone.

NSHA is reporting more cases linked to the outbreaks in two hospitals. This includes one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive, and another patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

“The Province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement