2nd COVID-19 vaccine clinic at University of Guelph closing weeks after launch

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guelph is closing on Friday just weeks after it opened.

In a post on its website, the school said the clinic is able to close due to “high vaccination rates and greater vaccine availability within the Guelph community.”

Since the facility opened on Jan. 4, about 9,000 people have received vaccine doses at the campus clinic.

“I am delighted and inspired by the enthusiasm and spirit of collaboration that was displayed, once again, by our University and greater Guelph community,” said U of G president Charlotte Yates.

“People came together under tight time constraints and challenging circumstances to organize and operate our second successful campus vaccination clinic, with many of our faculty, staff and students volunteering their time and expertise. Vaccination is the best way to protect people from the most serious negative health effects of COVID-19, and I am so proud the university was able to help make a difference.”

The clinic had been held in the W.F. Mitchell gym at the Athletics Centre and initially saw 1,200 appointments a day, but that number has dwindled to fewer than 100 this week, the university said.

About 55 volunteers, including staff, faculty and community members, helped direct clinic visitors into and out of the facility.

The university also held a five-month vaccination clinic in 2021, which saw more than 80,000 doses administered.

COVID-19 vaccinations will still be offered to faculty, staff and students on campus.