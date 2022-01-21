SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

2nd COVID-19 vaccine clinic at University of Guelph closing weeks after launch

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 1:42 pm
Ontario lays out its latest pathway to eased restrictions
The Ford government has laid out a plan to see the gradual lifting of restrictions from the end of January to mid-March. But many questions remain unanswered over the timing and what details were left out.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guelph is closing on Friday just weeks after it opened.

In a post on its website, the school said the clinic is able to close due to “high vaccination rates and greater vaccine availability within the Guelph community.”

Read more: University of Guelph strengthens COVID-19 mask requirement on campus

Since the facility opened on Jan. 4, about 9,000 people have received vaccine doses at the campus clinic.

“I am delighted and inspired by the enthusiasm and spirit of collaboration that was displayed, once again, by our University and greater Guelph community,” said U of G president Charlotte Yates.

“People came together under tight time constraints and challenging circumstances to organize and operate our second successful campus vaccination clinic, with many of our faculty, staff and students volunteering their time and expertise. Vaccination is the best way to protect people from the most serious negative health effects of COVID-19, and I am so proud the university was able to help make a difference.”

The clinic had been held in the W.F. Mitchell gym at the Athletics Centre and initially saw 1,200 appointments a day, but that number has dwindled to fewer than 100 this week, the university said.

About 55 volunteers, including staff, faculty and community members, helped direct clinic visitors into and out of the facility.

Read more: University of Guelph closes COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The university also held a five-month vaccination clinic in 2021, which saw more than 80,000 doses administered.

COVID-19 vaccinations will still be offered to faculty, staff and students on campus.

