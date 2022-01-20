COVID-19: University of Guelph strengthens mask requirement on campus

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has strengthened its COVID-19 requirements around wearing a mask while on campus.

In an update to its policy on Wednesday, the university said students, staff and faculty must wear a medical-style mask and cloth masks are no longer considered acceptable.

“Health Canada currently indicates that medical masks provide better protection from COVID-19 than non-medical masks,” the university said in a post on its website.

The medical masks must fit tightly without gaping and completely cover the nose, mouth and chin.

Most students are currently learning remotely, but some in-person teaching has already resumed after the winter break in some courses with face-to-face activities such as labs and studios.

The university said it will be phasing in some other in-person learning on Jan. 24 and the remainder on Jan. 31.

In general, masks must be worn indoors at all times and outdoors if two metres of distance cannot be reached.

More information about wearing a mask can be found on the university’s website.

Important update to U of G mask rules: Students, staff & faculty must wear medical-style masks on campus to help further protect our community. Cloth masks are not considered acceptable at this time. Medical masks are available from the Bookstore at cost. https://t.co/ntwACk1cJC pic.twitter.com/4hxTvNjc4l — University of Guelph (@uofg) January 20, 2022

