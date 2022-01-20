SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: University of Guelph strengthens mask requirement on campus

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Masking up against Omicron' Masking up against Omicron
If you are confused about the best way to mask up against Omicron, here are some tips – Jan 10, 2022

The University of Guelph has strengthened its COVID-19 requirements around wearing a mask while on campus.

In an update to its policy on Wednesday, the university said students, staff and faculty must wear a medical-style mask and cloth masks are no longer considered acceptable.

Read more: Single-layer cloth masks not effective against Omicron, says Ontario science advisory table director

“Health Canada currently indicates that medical masks provide better protection from COVID-19 than non-medical masks,” the university said in a post on its website.

The medical masks must fit tightly without gaping and completely cover the nose, mouth and chin.

Most students are currently learning remotely, but some in-person teaching has already resumed after the winter break in some courses with face-to-face activities such as labs and studios.

Click to play video: 'Single-cloth masks not effective against Omicron, head of Ontario science table says' Single-cloth masks not effective against Omicron, head of Ontario science table says
Single-cloth masks not effective against Omicron, head of Ontario science table says – Dec 17, 2021

The university said it will be phasing in some other in-person learning on Jan. 24 and the remainder on Jan. 31.

Read more: Double mask, add a filter — How to up your PPE game without breaking the bank

In general, masks must be worn indoors at all times and outdoors if two metres of distance cannot be reached.

More information about wearing a mask can be found on the university’s website.

