COVID-19: University of Guelph strengthens mask requirement on campus

The University of Guelph has strengthened its COVID-19 requirements around wearing a mask while on campus.
In an update to its policy on Wednesday, the university said students, staff and faculty must wear a medical-style mask and cloth masks are no longer considered acceptable.
“Health Canada currently indicates that medical masks provide better protection from COVID-19 than non-medical masks,” the university said in a post on its website.
The medical masks must fit tightly without gaping and completely cover the nose, mouth and chin.
Most students are currently learning remotely, but some in-person teaching has already resumed after the winter break in some courses with face-to-face activities such as labs and studios.
The university said it will be phasing in some other in-person learning on Jan. 24 and the remainder on Jan. 31.
In general, masks must be worn indoors at all times and outdoors if two metres of distance cannot be reached.
