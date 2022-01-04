SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopens at University of Guelph

By mattcartyglobalnews Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 11:42 am
'We're not going to be able to stop it': Ontario reimposes restrictions to fight COVID-19 'tsunami'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, as a record-breaking COVID-19 surge risks pushing the province's hospitals to the breaking point.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, as a record-breaking COVID-19 surge risks pushing the province's hospitals to the breaking point.

For the second time during the pandemic, the University of Guelph has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus.

The appointment-based clinic launched on Tuesday in the Mitchell Gym at the Athletics Centre.

Read more: University of Guelph closes COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Like the mass vaccination clinic held last year at the university, this initiative is also in partnership with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“The university is proud to team up again with WDG Public Health and the Guelph Family Health Team on such an important initiative,” said university president Charlotte Yates.

“The Omicron variant has made it abundantly clear that we must persist in our efforts to help reduce transmission and protect the community.”

The clinic is mostly focusing on administering booster shots, but a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is also available.

The goal is to administer 1,000 doses daily in the initial stages, increasing to a maximum of 2,000 per day as the clinic progresses.

The clinics hours from Wednesday to Friday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Jan. 10, regular hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pop-up clinic at Toronto strip club offers COVID-19 booster shots
Pop-up clinic at Toronto strip club offers COVID-19 booster shots – Dec 27, 2021
Pop-up clinic at Toronto strip club offers COVID-19 booster shots – Dec 27, 2021

The U of G hosted a mass vaccination clinic in the University Centre from March to August 2021 and administered nearly 82,000 doses during that period.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to strengthen our protection against the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Guelph’s medical officer of health.

“Time and time again, our local partners have answered public health’s call for support during this mass vaccination campaign. I am grateful to the University of Guelph and the Guelph Family Health Team for their willingness to collaborate and provide another venue for our population to access vaccines as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Waterloo Region opens new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Kitchener

The athletics centre is located at the intersection of East Ring Road and Reynolds Walk on the U of G campus. Its main south entrance is accessible from Reynolds Walk.

Appointments will be available in the coming days through the WDG Public Health website.

