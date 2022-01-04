COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopens at University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time during the pandemic, the University of Guelph has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus.

The appointment-based clinic launched on Tuesday in the Mitchell Gym at the Athletics Centre.

Like the mass vaccination clinic held last year at the university, this initiative is also in partnership with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“The university is proud to team up again with WDG Public Health and the Guelph Family Health Team on such an important initiative,” said university president Charlotte Yates.

“The Omicron variant has made it abundantly clear that we must persist in our efforts to help reduce transmission and protect the community.”

The clinic is mostly focusing on administering booster shots, but a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is also available.

The goal is to administer 1,000 doses daily in the initial stages, increasing to a maximum of 2,000 per day as the clinic progresses.

The clinics hours from Wednesday to Friday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Jan. 10, regular hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The U of G hosted a mass vaccination clinic in the University Centre from March to August 2021 and administered nearly 82,000 doses during that period.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to strengthen our protection against the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Guelph’s medical officer of health.

“Time and time again, our local partners have answered public health’s call for support during this mass vaccination campaign. I am grateful to the University of Guelph and the Guelph Family Health Team for their willingness to collaborate and provide another venue for our population to access vaccines as quickly as possible.”

The athletics centre is located at the intersection of East Ring Road and Reynolds Walk on the U of G campus. Its main south entrance is accessible from Reynolds Walk.

Appointments will be available in the coming days through the WDG Public Health website.