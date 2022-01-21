SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials hold live COVID-19 Friday briefing amid isolation guideline confusion

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 11:46 am
Dr. Bonnie Henry View image in full screen
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during a press conference in the press gallery at the legislature in Victoria in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are providing a Friday COVID-19 briefing Friday morning with sudden changes to isolation guidance causing confusion and frustration in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 10 a.m.

That will be livestreamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

BC CDC flip flops on isolation requirements for unvaccinated COVID-19-positive people

The province is facing a lot of heat after the BC CDC quietly changed guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and testing Wednesday night with no further communication.

It amended guidance requiring isolation for unvaccinated individuals to isolate for 10 days after contracting COVID-19.

This comes after the organization changed its website on Tuesday, stating that unvaccinated individuals were only required to isolate for five days following a positive test.

Vaccinated individuals and anyone aged 17 and younger who is unvaccinated only need to isolate for five days after testing positive.

Trending Stories
Patients with and without COVID can share hospital rooms, say new Fraser Health recommendations

The BC CDC website now states as of Wednesday that “if you are an adult who tested positive and you are not fully vaccinated and are managing your illness at home, you can end isolation” when three conditions are met.

The conditions include at least 10 days having passed since your symptoms started, or from the day you tested positive if you did not have symptoms, and fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medication, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

The final condition is that symptoms have improved.

COVID-19 — B.C. reports another 15 deaths as hospitalizations see first dip in 2 weeks

British Columbia reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, as it saw the number of cases in hospital dip for the first time in more than two weeks.

There were 891 positive cases of COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals, an overnight drop of four, including 119 cases in critical or intensive care, an overnight increase of four.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 10 a.m.

