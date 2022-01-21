Pamela Anderson splits from 4th husband after 1 year of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Pamela Anderson is splitting from her fourth husband — bodyguard Dan Hayhurst — following their secret Vancouver Island nuptials on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Multiple entertainment publications, including People and Rolling Stone, confirmed the news via Anderson’s representative.

Anderson, 54, and Hayhurst had been living in her native British Columbia since they were married at her Vancouver Island home.

“Pamela and Dan’s secret fairytale wedding took place (on) Christmas Eve — deep in the rainforest of Vancouver Island,” a rep said to ET Canada at the time. “First Nations is dear to their hearts, and the bride and groom were honoured to include a cedar blessing by the Coast Salish band.”

The former Baywatch star and Playboy model said at the time that she was elated about her wedded union with Hayhurst.

“I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she said. “This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

She was first married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995. The often volatile pair wed a mere four days after meeting, and their sex tape caused a worldwide fascination when it leaked online. They stayed together for three years and had two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

View image in full screen Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the launch of RokBar Hollywood on June 30, 2005. Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Getty Images

They broke up after Lee assaulted Anderson and he served six months in jail. There were two brief reunions, but the couple split for good in 2008.

Anderson next married musician Kid Rock in 2006. They broke up after a year due to “irreconcilable differences.”

In 2007, Anderson married Rick Salomon, a poker player best-known for his sex tape with heiress Paris Hilton. She and Salomon divorced 10 weeks later, again citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In 2008, the marriage was officially annulled. The two married again in 2014, but divorced in 2015.

The latest alleged marriage was in January 2020, when she wed movie producer Jon Peters — but after their split 12 days later, Anderson denied the pair ever got married in the first place.

Pamela Anderson

was never married to Jon Peters –

it was just

a bizarre lunch … no “marriage” no “divorce” … https://t.co/XTIUKAFPU8 — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) September 5, 2020

“Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings – no Marraige [sic],” read the post on her social media . “No Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch – Pamela has a good sense of humor about it.”

View image in full screen This combination photo shows producer Jon Peters on May 1, 2007, left, and Pamela Anderson on May 23, 2019. AP Photo

Seven months after she split from Peters, Anderson and Hayhurst tied the knot.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told Rolling Stone, saying the couple’s brief marriage was a “pandemic whirlwind.”

According to reports, Anderson has now left her Canadian abode and is currently living in Malibu, Calif. It’s unclear where Hayhurst is residing.