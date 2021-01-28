Pamela Anderson secretly marries bodyguard in Vancouver Island wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Pamela Anderson got married — for a fourth time — in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve at her Vancouver Island home.

Anderson married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on her oceanfront property.

“Pamela and Dan’s secret fairytale wedding took place (on) Christmas Eve — deep in the rainforest of Vancouver Island,” said a rep to ET Canada. “First Nations is dear to their hearts, and the bride and groom were honoured to include a cedar blessing by the Coast Salish band.”

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, members of the Snuneymuxw First Nation acted as a witness and sang the Paddle Song, which is meant to provide comfort and reassurance, especially for those embarking on new journeys.

Story continues below advertisement

The former Baywatch star and Playboy model, 53, told the outlet that she’s elated about her newfound wedded status.

“I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she said. “This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

She also told the outlet that she wore Hunter boots under her ornate wedding gown.

“It’s the Canadian girl in me,” she said.

Read more: Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner filing for divorce

This is Anderson’s fourth marriage.

She was first married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995. The often-volatile pair wed a mere four days after meeting, and their sex tape caused a worldwide fascination when it leaked online. They stayed together for three years and had two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the launch of RokBar Hollywood on June 30, 2005. Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Getty Images

They broke up after Lee assaulted Anderson and he served six months in jail. There were two brief reunions, but the couple split for good in 2008.

Story continues below advertisement

Anderson next married musician Kid Rock in 2006. They broke up after a year due to “irreconcilable differences.”

In 2007, Anderson married Rick Salomon, a poker player best-known for his sex tape with heiress Paris Hilton. She and Salomon divorced 10 weeks later, again citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In 2008, the marriage was officially annulled. The two married again in 2014, but divorced in 2015.

The latest alleged marriage was in January 2020, when she wed movie producer Jon Peters — but after their split 12 days later, Anderson denied the pair ever got married in the first place.

Pamela Anderson

was never married to Jon Peters –

it was just

a bizarre lunch … no “marriage” no “divorce” … https://t.co/XTIUKAFPU8 — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) September 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings – no Marraige [sic],” read the post on her social media . “No Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch – Pamela has a good sense of humor about it.”

This combination photo shows producer Jon Peters on May 1, 2007, left, and Pamela Anderson on May 23, 2019. AP Photo

On Tuesday, Anderson announced that she’s leaving social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook,” she wrote. “I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I’m settled into the life I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free. Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all.”

“Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time,” she continued. “That’s what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain.”

— With a file from ET Canada