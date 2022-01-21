Menu

Entertainment

Adele breaks down in tears announcing Las Vegas concert residency delay

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 21, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, blames COVID-19, supply shortages' Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, blames COVID-19, supply shortages
Adele posted a tearful message to fans Thursday announcing that she is postponing her entire Las Vegas residency. "I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said in the message.

Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, 30.

In a tweet, Caesars Palace said it understood fans’ disappointment but added: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
