Entertainment

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency, set to start up in early 2022

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted December 1, 2021 10:07 am
Adele appears onstage during the 'Adele One Night Only' special.
Adele appears onstage during the 'Adele One Night Only' special. Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Adele is heading to Las Vegas.

After a month of rumours and speculation, the singer’s Vegas residency has finally been confirmed.

Adele, who has had huge success with her recently released album 30, is set to take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

READ MORE: Adele’s ’30’ debuts at top of Billboard 200 chart

The shows, titled Weekends With Adele, will begin on January 21, 2022, and will see the British star perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The dates for the 12-week residency are:

Weekend 1: Jan. 21 – Jan. 22
Weekend 2: Jan. 28 – 29
Weekend 3: Feb. 4 – 5
Weekend 4: Feb. 11 – 12
Weekend 5: Feb. 25 – 26
Weekend 6: March 4 – 5
Weekend 7: March 11 – 12
Weekend 8: March 18 – 19
Weekend 9: March 25 – 26
Weekend 10: April 1 – 2
Weekend 11: April 8 – 9
Weekend 12: April 15 -16

Adele, who recently shot down the Vegas rumours in an interview with Rolling Stone, will also take the stage in London’s Hyde Park for two shows over the summer.

READ MORE: Australian journalist apologizes after headline-making botched interview with Adele

She told Rolling Stone that she did not have any touring plans to promote 30: “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff. I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

For more information on tickets, visit the official site.

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
