Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lachine Hospital ER to fully reopen for walk-in patients starting Monday

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 7:08 pm
The Lachine Hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The Lachine Hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

As of next Monday, Jan. 24, the Lachine Hospital emergency room will once again be open to walk-in patients 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Lachine Hospital first reduced its emergency room hours on Nov. 7, 2021.

While it remained open seven days a week, it was closed overnight from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ambulances were being diverted to other hospitals.

Read more: Quebec premier says no plans to ease COVID-19 rules for now

At the time, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) which oversees the hospital, cited a critical shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists for the reduced hours.

Click to play video: 'On the frontlines: ER nurse sheds light on staffing shortages' On the frontlines: ER nurse sheds light on staffing shortages
On the frontlines: ER nurse sheds light on staffing shortages – Jan 7, 2022

A full reopening scheduled for Jan. 10 was pushed back due to an outbreak of COVID-19, leading to more staff shortages due to illness.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lachine Hospital ER to continue operating at reduced hours due to COVID-19, sick staff

In a written statement to Global News, MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone stated that “with the return of many of these workers, we will be able to provide safe care and services at all times.”

For the time being, however, Salomone said ambulances will continue to be diverted to other emergency rooms.

Click to play video: 'More calls to re-open Lachine hospital emergency room' More calls to re-open Lachine hospital emergency room

Hospitals across the province are under extreme pressure as pandemic-related hospitalizations driven by the Omicron variant remain high.

During a press conference Thursday, Premier François Legault added the ensuing labour shortage is ongoing with 12,000 health-care workers still off the job.

Salomone said recruitment efforts to fill key positions continue, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and other Montreal institutions.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOmicron tagMUHC tagmontreal hospitals tagemergency care tagLachine Hospital tagLachine Hospital ER tagmontreal emergency room tagMc Gill Universtiy Health Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers