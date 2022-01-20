Lachine Hospital ER to fully reopen for walk-in patients starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

As of next Monday, Jan. 24, the Lachine Hospital emergency room will once again be open to walk-in patients 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Lachine Hospital first reduced its emergency room hours on Nov. 7, 2021.

While it remained open seven days a week, it was closed overnight from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ambulances were being diverted to other hospitals.

At the time, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) which oversees the hospital, cited a critical shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists for the reduced hours.

4:30 On the frontlines: ER nurse sheds light on staffing shortages On the frontlines: ER nurse sheds light on staffing shortages – Jan 7, 2022

A full reopening scheduled for Jan. 10 was pushed back due to an outbreak of COVID-19, leading to more staff shortages due to illness.

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement to Global News, MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone stated that “with the return of many of these workers, we will be able to provide safe care and services at all times.”

For the time being, however, Salomone said ambulances will continue to be diverted to other emergency rooms.

Hospitals across the province are under extreme pressure as pandemic-related hospitalizations driven by the Omicron variant remain high.

During a press conference Thursday, Premier François Legault added the ensuing labour shortage is ongoing with 12,000 health-care workers still off the job.

Salomone said recruitment efforts to fill key positions continue, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and other Montreal institutions.

Advertisement