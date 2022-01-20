Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York Region police officer sentenced to 7.5 years in jail after corruption investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 6:30 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

A York Regional Police officer has been sentenced to jail after he was convicted on eight corruption-related charges.

In a press release issued Thursday, the force said 47-year-old Const. Richard Senior has been sentenced to 7.5 years in jail after his conviction in November of 2021.

According to the release, in addition to the jail time, Senior is also subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition, a lifetime ban on restricted or prohibited weapons and must submit his DNA.

Read more: York Regional Police constable accused in corruption probe found guilty on 11 charges

The force said Senior has initiated an appeal from conviction and is expected to be released on bail until that process is complete.

The force said a 10-month long investigation began in 2018 after police received allegations that an officer was involved in “a number of criminal enterprises.”

Story continues below advertisement

The release said this included the attempted armed robbery of a quantity of cocaine, the theft and illegal possession of a York Regional Police shotgun, the trafficking of steroids to another officer, trafficking cocaine, and the disclosing of confidential police information.

Click to play video: 'Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police' Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police
Guitar worth $8,000 stolen from Richmond Hill store: police

Police say Senior was arrested on Oct. 9, 2018 and charged with “numerous criminal offences.”

Trending Stories

He was prosecuted on 14 charges in the Superior Court of Justice, the release said.

In November, Senior was convicted of the following:

  • Trafficking a controlled substance — cocaine
  • Trafficking of a controlled substance — testosterone
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Two counts of unauthorized use of a computer
  • Two counts of breach of trust

According to the release, Senior, was a member of the YRP for 16 years, and worked in Markham.

Story continues below advertisement

He has now been suspended without pay.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween released a statement Thursday, saying Senior’s “unacceptable criminal behaviour is not tolerated by our organization,” adding that it is “not a reflection of our hard-working, dedicated and professional members working each day to keep our community safe.”

“We remain committed to being transparent and accountable to our community,” the statement reads.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagRichard Senior tagYork Regional Police officer charged tagpolice officer convicted tagpolice officer jailed tagYork police officer sentenced tagYRP officer jail tagYRP officer sentenced tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers