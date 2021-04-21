Verdict expected in case of York Regional Police constable charged in corruption probe

Send this page to someone via email

A verdict is expected today in the trial of a Toronto-area constable charged with more than a dozen offences in a corruption investigation.

Richard Senior has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including breach of trust and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

The York Regional Police officer was arrested as part of a broader corruption probe in October 2018 and originally faced 30 charges, though more than half were dropped at the start of the trial.

Prosecutors allege that Senior filed an intelligence report about his former mistress and falsely claimed the information came from an informant.

They also allege he planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse he heard about from an undercover officer who was posing as an informant.

The Crown further alleges the officer offered to sell the drugs from the planned robbery to two men he knew; sold steroids to another undercover officer posing as his partner; stole money meant to pay informants; and inappropriately accessed a police database and shared confidential information.

Senior’s lawyers, meanwhile, have argued none of the incidents that spurred the charges would have happened without the “instigation” of police, who had launched a secret investigation into his actions.

The defence has also argued Senior didn’t mean to act dishonestly but simply lacked training on police procedures related to dealing with informants.

The two undercover officers, whose identities are protected under a publication ban, testified during the trial.