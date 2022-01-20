B.C. police officer helps deliver baby in hospital parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. police officer in her first year with the RCMP will have a great story to tell for years to come.

On Monday evening, Const. Sise Odaa was attending a call at Chilliwack General Hospital when she heard yelling and screaming, along with calls for help from the parking lot.

According to police, Odaa, who joined the Chilliwack detachment six months ago, rushed out to investigate and found a woman in labour.

“Arriving just in time to assist grandma in making a very special delivery, Constable Sise Odaa cradled the newborn as the baby was being delivered,” RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

The baby — a girl named Sahara Acacia Den Ouden — weighed 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

Police said mom and baby are fine and healthy.

“It was an amazing experience to be part of,” said Odaa. I joined the RCMP to help people and am so happy that I was able to help in this very special way.”

