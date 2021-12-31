Olivia is top baby name in B.C. for a 3rd straight year

Send this page to someone via email

What’s in a name? Depends on who you’re asking. But Olivia is certainly proving to be a popular name of late.

On Friday, the province released its annual list of most popular baby names for 2021. According to the Ministry of Health, the list includes every given name that was chosen five or more times between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15.

And, for a third consecutive year, Olivia was the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia. Next were Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Stats from the ministry show that Olivia was chosen 214 times this year. Rounding out the top baby names for 2021 were Liam (209), Noah (205), Emma (181), Jack (181), Benjamin (168), Theodore (168), Charlotte (165), Oliver (165) and Ava (146).

The province says full data of baby names selected this year won’t be available until spring 2022.

This year, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 40,333 babies were born in B.C. — slightly fewer than the 42,413 babies that were born in 2020.

For 2020, the top 10 names were Olivia (239), Liam (223), Oliver (215), Noah (206), Lucas (193), Emma (184), Benjamin (174), Theodore (174), Ethan (170) and Charlotte (161).

Olivia was also the top name in 2019, having been selected 265 times. Rounding out the top 10 that year were Oliver (233), Liam (217), Lucas (216), Ethan (207), Noah (202), William (192) Benjamin (181), Charlotte (176) and Theodore (171).

View image in full screen The top baby names in B.C. for 2020. Ministry of Health

View image in full screen The top baby names in B.C. for 2019. Ministry of Health

In 2018, Liam (283) was tops, followed by Olivia (247), Lucas (225), Emma (223), Oliver (211), Benjamin (200), Logan (184), Ethan (183), Noah (182) and William (182).

