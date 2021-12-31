Menu

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Canada

Olivia is top baby name in B.C. for a 3rd straight year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 2:44 pm
On Friday, the province released its annual list of most popular baby names for 2021. Olivia was the top name, followed by Noah, Jack, Emma and Benjamin. View image in full screen
On Friday, the province released its annual list of most popular baby names for 2021. Olivia was the top name, followed by Noah, Jack, Emma and Benjamin. Global News

What’s in a name? Depends on who you’re asking. But Olivia is certainly proving to be a popular name of late.

On Friday, the province released its annual list of most popular baby names for 2021. According to the Ministry of Health, the list includes every given name that was chosen five or more times between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15.

And, for a third consecutive year, Olivia was the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia. Next were Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Read more: You can now search and compare 100 years of B.C. baby names

Stats from the ministry show that Olivia was chosen 214 times this year. Rounding out the top baby names for 2021 were Liam (209), Noah (205), Emma (181), Jack (181), Benjamin (168), Theodore (168), Charlotte (165), Oliver (165) and Ava (146).

The province says full data of baby names selected this year won’t be available until spring 2022.

This year, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 40,333 babies were born in B.C. — slightly fewer than the 42,413 babies that were born in 2020.

Click to play video: 'Olivia and Noah continue to be Alberta’s top baby names' Olivia and Noah continue to be Alberta’s top baby names
Olivia and Noah continue to be Alberta’s top baby names – Jun 29, 2021

For 2020, the top 10 names were Olivia (239), Liam (223), Oliver (215), Noah (206), Lucas (193), Emma (184), Benjamin (174), Theodore (174), Ethan (170) and Charlotte (161).

Trending Stories

Olivia was also the top name in 2019, having been selected 265 times. Rounding out the top 10 that year were Oliver (233), Liam (217), Lucas (216), Ethan (207), Noah (202), William (192) Benjamin (181), Charlotte (176) and Theodore (171).

The top baby names in B.C. for 2020. View image in full screen
The top baby names in B.C. for 2020. Ministry of Health
The top baby names in B.C. for 2019. View image in full screen
The top baby names in B.C. for 2019. Ministry of Health

In 2018, Liam (283) was tops, followed by Olivia (247), Lucas (225), Emma (223), Oliver (211), Benjamin (200), Logan (184), Ethan (183), Noah (182) and William (182).

For more about the top baby names in B.C., visit this website.

Click to play video: 'Here are the most popular baby names of 2019' Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019 – Dec 19, 2019
