Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘The work is impressive. We get it’: B.C. ministry warns drivers about stopping on Coquihalla

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public' Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public
The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to the general public, a little more than two months after vast swaths were destroyed by slides and flooding. As Ted Chernecki reports, tourism officials hope it will give the interior a badly-needed shot in the arm.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry is sending out a warning to drivers along the Coquihalla Highway.

The ministry says it has received several reports of people stopping to take pictures of the flood damage.

In the tweet, the ministry said, “The work is impressive. We get it. But you’re putting yourselves and others in harm’s way.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway opened to regular vehicle traffic Wednesday for the first time following the catastrophic damage of the highway during the atmospheric rivers in November.

Trending Stories

More snow is forecast to hit the highway on Thursday and drivers are being warned to drive to the conditions.

Read more: .C.’s storm-ravaged Coquihalla Highway reopens to the public

While the road was open to the public Wednesday, it remains an active worksite with significant repairs still needed.

READ MORE: Months after disastrous floods, B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to fully reopen Wednesday

“A lot of construction involved, a lot of single-lane track, a lot of potholes, the conditions of the road weren’t that good. You can’t pass,” Tony Allen told Global News after driving the route.

“You get stuck behind a big truck and it’s a slow go.”

More than 300 workers have continued working to implement temporary repairs which will allow the continued movement of goods and people while the Ministry of Transportation plans permanent repairs and upgrades to protect against future storms.

— with files from Simon Little

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquihalla Highway tagMinistry of Transportation tagCoquihalla Highway conditions tagCoquihalla Highway photos tagCoquihalla Highway open tagCoquihalla Highway opens tagCoquihalla Highway warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers