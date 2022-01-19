11-year-old girl recovering after hit and run at notorious Calgary intersection

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old girl is recovering following an apparent hit and run in the southeast Calgary community of Erin Woods.

Reports of the collision came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police heard a girl was hit by a white Toyota car while in a crosswalk near the corner of 36 Street and Erin Woods Blvd S.E. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The girl, on her way to catch a school bus to St. Damien School in nearby Dover, was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Read more: Crash on 17th Ave in Calgary sends 2 to hospital early Monday

A Calgary Catholic School District spokesperson told Global News the family shared that the child is in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police continue to investigate and are canvassing the area for witnesses and CCTV that could help identify the vehicle and driver,” a statement from CPS reads.

Area residents have known for years how dangerous the intersection of Erin Woods Blvd. and Erin Dale Cres. S.E can be.

1:39 Serious crash on Calgary’s Macleod Trail causes path of destruction as 1 seriously injured Serious crash on Calgary’s Macleod Trail causes path of destruction as 1 seriously injured – Nov 29, 2021

“It’s horrible, horrible. Nobody stops at that crosswalk,” Brianna Skotniski told Global News.

“There’s been so many times I’ve seen people in that crosswalk, and cars just go right through it.”

The mother of four said the lack of safety around that intersection makes her feel “horrible.”

Read more: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to even want to send your kids out because it’s not safe.”

Shannon Coleman, mother of four and vice president of the Erin Woods Community Association, has been part of the years-long effort to improve a pair of especially problematic intersections.

2:00 Alberta sees increase in fatal collisions involving drugs, alcohol Alberta sees increase in fatal collisions involving drugs, alcohol – Nov 1, 2021

“This is probably the sixth time recently – within years – we’ve had six accidents on the same two intersections right here,” Coleman said Wednesday. “This whole strip is very, very dangerous.”

In September 2015, 16-year-old Nick Paswisty was killed on his way to school on the same stretch of road.

Read more: Father of teen hit and killed in southeast Calgary speaks out

Coleman said a family that lost their son during a pedestrian collision in the neighbourhood had to move out of the community after his death, as staying was too emotionally difficult.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter knew the kid, my other children knew the kid. It was terrible,” the community association member, who has also had close calls crossing the street, said. “It’s terrible that this keeps happening over and over again. And the city isn’t doing anything about it.”

In 2015, the community association came forward to the city with concerns about pedestrian safety and speeding throughout the community. A traffic calming pilot was initiated by the city.

2:03 Changes could be on the way for fighting traffic violations in Alberta Changes could be on the way for fighting traffic violations in Alberta – Jan 6, 2022

A 2016 study of the area showed only 43 per cent of drivers were yielding to pedestrians. And in various locations in the community, people were found to be speeding.

Engagement with the community revealed desires to have pedestrian crossing lights put up at a few locations.

“Based on current data, this location does not meet the warrant required for pedestrian crossing lights,” a slide deck issued at the conclusion of the pilot read in May 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Country Hills Boulevard

The same response was provided for the proposal to add a crosswalk at Erin Park Drive and Erin Meadows Cres. S.E.

Other problems identified at the time like dangerous crossing of traffic flowing in and out of an area gas station and the use of traffic calming curbs were addressed.

But Coleman suggested it was time to renew the call for pedestrian crossing lights.

2:54 Passenger pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run that killed Calgary police officer Passenger pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run that killed Calgary police officer – Dec 8, 2021

“We’re going to have to reach out to them again and push for traffic lights — something more where they’re going to actually have to stop because that’s the issue.”

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Lauren Pullen