Canada

Fredericton police to close tent sites for homeless after fire displaces five people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'How COVID-19 is impacting New Brunswick’s homeless population' How COVID-19 is impacting New Brunswick’s homeless population
A Fredericton doctor says managing COVID-19 within the city’s homeless population has proven to be difficult. The virus has compounded many issues that already existed. But Dr. Sara Davidson says the situation facing those in tent cities – or without proper housing – is worse than ever. Nathalie Sturgeon explains – Dec 21, 2021

Fredericton’s police chief says tent sites set up by homeless people in the city will be closed in the coming days as a result of safety concerns highlighted by a fire Tuesday night.

In a statement late Wednesday, Chief Roger Brown said a fire broke out at one of the tent sites, caused by a propane heater inside a tent.

He says the wind caused the fire to spread, burning down three tents.

Read more: Homelessness at its worst in N.B. as COVID-19 Omicron variant surges

Brown says no one was injured but at least five people lost all their belongings.

The chief says living in the wet and cold and using unsafe heating sources creates a serious risk to the tent-dwellers and to public safety.

He says in order to minimize the risks, police will close the tent sites and encourage the residents to move to available shelter space.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
