Homelessness at its worst in N.B. as COVID-19 Omicron variant surges: doctor

As COVID-19 continues to worsen amid the presence of the new, highly-transmissible Omicron variant, it is also impacting the homeless population which is particularly vulnerable, according to one Fredericton doctor.

Dr. Sara Davidson works at the Riverstone Recovery Centre in Fredericton and helps people living precariously, in tent cities, struggling with mental health, addictions and substance abuse disorder.

She is on the front line.

Davidson said the pandemic has compounded a lot of issues, even worsening them for those who are forced to take shelter in tents outside.

“Especially as we move into this freezing cold weather, it’s become apparent we’re worse off than we’ve ever been in New Brunswick,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

She said there are believed to be at least 50 people sleeping outside or in a tent in the capital city, not accounting those in other cities as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Overnight shooting in Fredericton leaves man in critical condition

When vaccinations became available, Davidson said the team mobilized to get as many vaccinated as possible but those who are vaccinated can still catch the virus. Some didn’t get vaccinated for various reasons.

“In rare cases — well, I shouldn’t say rare, but in a few cases — people have been sick enough that they’ve had to go up to the hospital. so then they’re on isolation in the hospital until they are better. And the doctors, when they get ready to release them, are calling me and they’re really upset because they know they’re going to be released back into a tent,” Davidson said, describing the situation as cruel.

She said no one within the homeless population has died of COVID-19 thus far.

“It is mortifying to think of recovering from something in some case where you have an ICU admission and then you go back to a tent after,” she said.

She said others who have tested positive do get sent to a motel, in partnership with the Red Cross, to isolate but getting them there can take time.

In one case, she said, while a person who had tested positive was waiting for transfer to isolation, they had to gather around a fire with other people just to stay warm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick to move to stricter Level 2 next week as cases stay high

The housing stock in Fredericton is low and she said affordable options aren’t there either. Landlords are not incentivized to house people with any mental health or substance abuse issues. Subsides don’t often transfer between units should a tenant have to leave.

Davidson said the supports just aren’t there.

She took direct aim at the $32-million allocated for a prison announced in Fredericton. Davidson wrote a letter to the Premier and politicians directly involved explaining why prisons aren’t the answer to substance abuse disorder or the homeless population.

The Victoria Health Centre and lands behind also serve as an area where tent cities have been set up. Davidson sees that building as a perfect investment for mental health and housing initiatives.

“There are government departments, agencies in the Victoria Health Centre that are renting space that could easily be in any other location because they would be welcomed anywhere,” Davidson said.

“I feel if they could be relocated to other areas, we could have an incredibly rich centre down there of excellence in mental health, we could have an ER for mental health. I’ve pitched that a few times to anyone who will listen.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, Davidson said people are dying on the street.

“We wouldn’t be faced with such profound, debilitating mental health issues if we had adequate housing, and even we wouldn’t have to deal with some of morbidity and mortality,” she said.

“I mean, we recently had, in the past couple of months … a pregnant mom die in one of the tents and we have people that have early onset dementia that are living in tents, seniors that are living in tents, and I’m a bit wary that our society, that it’s become a bit normalized — that that’s just what happens, but it’s not.

“It’s not normal to live outside.”

The Department of Health said in an email statement that efforts to reach those experiencing housing insecurity is ongoing.

“Testing is available to people in various housing situations, and as we go forward, will continue to work with local partners as part of an enhanced surveillance strategy to reach those experiencing housing insecurity,” said spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

The Fredericton Police Force regularly checks on those living in tent cities.

Story continues below advertisement

It is consolidating all previously approved tent cities to two locations — one along the Devon trail and another on the property of the Lieutenant Governor’s house.

“This is to ensure that serving agencies can easily reach those who need help, and for the city to maintain some degree of basic service to those living there (porta-potty and garbage collection),” said police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

She said the number of people living in any tent city changes frequently.

Two officers from the force visit the sites daily, or at least every other day, she said. Cpl. Kelly and Const. Bamford are those officers. Bartlett said the main purpose is for them to be reaching out to those in the tent cities but any safety issues are handled by the book.

1:24 New Brunswick to move to Level 2 of COVID-19 winter plan on Dec. 27 New Brunswick to move to Level 2 of COVID-19 winter plan on Dec. 27