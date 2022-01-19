Shot fired into Penticton motel, no injuries reported: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A bullet was fired into a Penticton motel window on Wednesday, and RCMP are asking the public to report if they saw anything suspicious.

Shots were heard shortly before 10 a.m. in the alley behind the Flamingo Motel, located at 2387 Skaha Lake Rd., RCMP said in a press release.

Officers found empty bullet casings in the alleyway and a single bullet hole in the rear window of the Flamingo Motel. No one was injured in this incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“This was a very reckless act which involved someone discharging a firearm in a highly populated and busy area of the community which could have had devastating consequences. We have engaged multiple specialized sections to assist in this ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Andrew Baylis said in a press release.

“Even though this occurred in a public area, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public”.

Investigators are asking that if you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

