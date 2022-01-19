Winnipeg Jets announce schedule update for 9 postponed games

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will play eight of the nine games postponed in December and earlier this month as a result of COVID-19 related issues between February 8-21 during what was supposed to be the OIympic break,

📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE 📆 Mark your calendars, #NHLJets fans – February has gotten a whole lot busier! DETAILS ▶️ https://t.co/k0m3uZjNw5 pic.twitter.com/DtcyQIS8xw — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 19, 2022

The Jets will host Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in a 7 p.m. start before heading on the road to play in Dallas and Nashville on Friday, Feb. 11 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 12 (6 p.m.)

Then it’s back home for four in a row at Canada Life Centre, beginning Monday, Feb. 14 with an 8 p.m. faceoff versus Chicago. Minnesota will pay a second and final regular season visit to Winnipeg on Wednesday, Feb. 16 (6 p.m.), followed by Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 17 (7 p.m.) and then Edmonton in a 3 p.m. start on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Winnipeg will then begin a four game trip on Monday, Feb. 21 (3 p.m. CT) in Calgary before resuming their original schedule.

The one addition will be a visit by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. that will now be part of a four game homestand.

True North Sports + Entertainment has confirmed the home games next Tuesday and Thursday versus Florida and Vancouver will be played in front of just 250 fans, in compliance with the current Manitoba Health restrictions that are not scheduled to expire until Tuesday, Feb. 1.

It’s not known at this time if those attendance restrictions will be extended, adjusted, or ended in time for some or all of those five February home dates.

The Jets are currently on the road and play in Nashville Thursday Night before winding up the trip with matinee games on the weekend in Boston and Pittsburgh.