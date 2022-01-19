Menu

Fire

Kelowna Cactus Club fire snuffed out quickly

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 1:02 pm
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A fire at a Kelowna Cactus Club was doused quickly Wednesday morning.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the soffit area at the rear of the Banks Road Cactus Club 6:50 a.m Wednesday .

KFD responded with three engines, a Rescue unit, a command vehicle, and a safety officer.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville' West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

“A fire was found inside the exterior wall of a mechanical room located at the rear of the building,” John Kelly of the Kelowna Fire Department said Wednesday.

“The fire was exposed and extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the mechanical room and exterior wall with no extension into the restaurant.”

The fire was determined to most likely be electrical in nature. It will be investigated by KFD.

 

