Kelowna Cactus Club fire snuffed out quickly

A fire at a Kelowna Cactus Club was doused quickly Wednesday morning.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the soffit area at the rear of the Banks Road Cactus Club 6:50 a.m Wednesday .

KFD responded with three engines, a Rescue unit, a command vehicle, and a safety officer.

“A fire was found inside the exterior wall of a mechanical room located at the rear of the building,” John Kelly of the Kelowna Fire Department said Wednesday.

“The fire was exposed and extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the mechanical room and exterior wall with no extension into the restaurant.”

The fire was determined to most likely be electrical in nature. It will be investigated by KFD.