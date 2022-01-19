Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Online reservations for Sask Parks 2022 camping season can be made in mid-April

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 12:31 pm
Reservations for the 2022 camping season at Saskatchewan provincial parks start on April 18. View image in full screen
Reservations for the 2022 camping season at Saskatchewan provincial parks start on April 18. File / Global News

Sask Parks says it’s not too soon to start thinking about reserving a campsite for the 2022 season.

Reservations for the upcoming camping season at Saskatchewan provincial parks start in April.

“This time of year is always exciting, as many residents across the province begin to plan their summer holidays,” Laura Ross, the minister of parks, culture and sport, said in a release Wednesday.

“After a record-breaking year in 2021 with more than one million visits to provincial parks, we are looking forward to kicking off another great camping season.”

Read more: 2021 has been record year for Saskatchewan provincial parks

Bookings for seasonal campsites start on April 18, followed by nightly campsites:

Story continues below advertisement
  • April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake
  • April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake
  • April 22: Rowan’s Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords
  • April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest
  • April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Sask Parks said it has added 36 seasonal sites to the reservation system due to the popularity of those sites.

Trending Stories

Two Camp-Easy tents at Buffalo Pound and Blackstrap provincial parks will be replaced with yurts. Greenwater will have its first Camp-Easy yurt and Duck Mountain will receive its second yurt.

Read more: Winter camping starting up in Saskatchewan parks

There is only one fee increase for 2022, that being for the Camp-Easy sites. Fees are going up to $80 a night after queen-size beds and frames were added to yurts and tents.

The province is removing programming admission at historical sites. Entry will now be by a daily, weekly or annual Sask Parks entry permit.

There are some new features added to Sask Parks online reservation system for 2022. Campers will be able to compare up to three campsites to decide the best site that suits their needs. For campers who have favourite sites, they will be able to save a list on their online account.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now waiting lists for campsites. Campers can choose to be added to a waitlist for a site and will have 24 hours to reserve the site if their turn comes up.

Sask Parks is also making it easier to purchase park entry permits. Daily and weekly passes can be purchased and printed at home. Annual pass holders will be mailed their permit the day after the online purchase.

Click to play video: 'Parks Canada summer camping bookings opening soon' Parks Canada summer camping bookings opening soon
Parks Canada summer camping bookings opening soon – Jan 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagCamping tagProvincial Parks tagSaskatchewan Provincial Parks tagSask Parks tagSaskatchewan Camping tagSaskatchewan Parks tagSaskatchewan Camping Reservations tagSask Parks Reservation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers