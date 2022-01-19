Online reservations for Sask Parks 2022 camping season can be made in mid-April

Send this page to someone via email

Sask Parks says it’s not too soon to start thinking about reserving a campsite for the 2022 season.

Reservations for the upcoming camping season at Saskatchewan provincial parks start in April.

“This time of year is always exciting, as many residents across the province begin to plan their summer holidays,” Laura Ross, the minister of parks, culture and sport, said in a release Wednesday.

“After a record-breaking year in 2021 with more than one million visits to provincial parks, we are looking forward to kicking off another great camping season.”

Read more: 2021 has been record year for Saskatchewan provincial parks

Bookings for seasonal campsites start on April 18, followed by nightly campsites:

Story continues below advertisement

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan’s Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Sask Parks said it has added 36 seasonal sites to the reservation system due to the popularity of those sites.

Two Camp-Easy tents at Buffalo Pound and Blackstrap provincial parks will be replaced with yurts. Greenwater will have its first Camp-Easy yurt and Duck Mountain will receive its second yurt.

Read more: Winter camping starting up in Saskatchewan parks

There is only one fee increase for 2022, that being for the Camp-Easy sites. Fees are going up to $80 a night after queen-size beds and frames were added to yurts and tents.

The province is removing programming admission at historical sites. Entry will now be by a daily, weekly or annual Sask Parks entry permit.

There are some new features added to Sask Parks online reservation system for 2022. Campers will be able to compare up to three campsites to decide the best site that suits their needs. For campers who have favourite sites, they will be able to save a list on their online account.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now waiting lists for campsites. Campers can choose to be added to a waitlist for a site and will have 24 hours to reserve the site if their turn comes up.

Sask Parks is also making it easier to purchase park entry permits. Daily and weekly passes can be purchased and printed at home. Annual pass holders will be mailed their permit the day after the online purchase.

4:13 Parks Canada summer camping bookings opening soon Parks Canada summer camping bookings opening soon – Jan 10, 2022