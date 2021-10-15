Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2021 has been record year for Saskatchewan provincial parks

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 1:30 pm
Outdoor recreationists will be able to book their provincial park campsites in Saskatchewan starting April 11. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan park officials said there were more than 400,000 camping nights spent in provincial parks, breaking the previous record from 2016. File / Global News

It was a record-breaking year for visitors at Saskatchewan provincial parks.

The province said there have been more than one million visits to parks so far in 2021, surpassing the previous record set last year.

Read more: Nearly $11M in roadway improvements completed at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

Park officials said there were more than 400,000 camping nights spent in parks, breaking the previous record from 2016.

“With residents staying close to home this past year, we’ve seen a number of new visitors exploring our parks in addition to many returning visitors,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross in a release.

“We are pleased that more people are taking advantage of the recreational opportunities we have right here in our own province, and discovering all that our beautiful parks have to offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

While cooler temperatures have moved in, park officials said camping is still available at many parks, but with reduced services.

Read more: Saskatchewan government investing $10.4M into southern provincial parks

Winter doesn’t mean the end to camping services either.

Park officials said online reservations will start in early November to book sites at any park offering winter activities.

Some of the winter offerings include Christmas tree cutting in Cypress Hills, a Festival of Lights tour in Pike Lake and Candle Lake, Skate the Park at Echo Valley, plus snowshoeing, tobogganing, hiking and more at Buffalo Pound, Moose Mountain, Great Blue Heron and Duck Mountain provincial parks.

Camp-easy reservations will be available at Echo Valley, Cypress Hills and the Resort at Cypress Hills.

Accommodations are also available at Kenosee Inn and Madge Lake.

Click to play video: 'Here’s a sneak peak at Echo Valley Provincial Park’s 2-kilometre skating trail' Here’s a sneak peak at Echo Valley Provincial Park’s 2-kilometre skating trail
Here’s a sneak peak at Echo Valley Provincial Park’s 2-kilometre skating trail – Jan 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagCamping tagProvincial Parks tagwinter activities tagSaskatchewan Provincial Parks tagSask Parks tagSaskatchewan Camping tagSaskatchewan Parks tagWinter Camping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers