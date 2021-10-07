Nearly $11M in roadway improvements completed at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Visitors to Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park in Saskatchewan will notice some recent upgrades to roadways in and around the park.

Paving and road improvements totalling $10.7 million were recently completed in the area.

Notable work was finished on Highway 322 from north of the Glen Habour access road to its junction with Highway 220, along with work on Highway 220 west of the park.

“Highways 322 and 220 are essential gateways to those travelling to Rowan’s Ravine and the surrounding area,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a release on Thursday. “These improvements keep our roads safe so that families and visitors can enjoy their time in our parks.”

Other paving improvements inside the park include paving of the Underwood campground loops, boat launch and day-use parking lot.

“This was an incredible season for Saskatchewan’s parks as families got out and rediscovered our province’s natural beauty,” stated Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross.

“I am grateful to Minister Bradshaw and the Highways Ministry for including park improvements in their work this summer.”

Funds from the project were incorporated into the 2021-2022 provincial budget, which set aside $180 million to focus on 280 kilometres of upgrades to rural provincial highways.