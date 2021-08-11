Saskatchewan government investing $10.4M into southern provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is investing about $10.4 million into facility and infrastructure improvements for provincial parks in the southern parts of the province in 2021-22.

It’s part of the $18.1 million being spent by the government for provincial parks across Saskatchewan this year.

“Improving park facilities and infrastructure is an ongoing priority for our government,” said Laura Ross, Saskatchewan’s parks, culture and sport minister.

“As we continue to welcome visitors to our parks each year, it is important that we provide amenities that are safe and accessible to all. This year’s provincial park investments will give both campers and day-users much to look forward to next season.”

Washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage are all being upgraded. More upgrades expected to be complete prior to the 2022 camping season in southern Saskatchewan provincial parks include:

New group pavilion developments in day-use areas of Echo Valley and Buffalo Pound Provincial Parks

A new visitor reception centre and campground service centre for Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

A campground development at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park providing 60 serviced campsites and a new campground service centre

Renovation of the former ski chalet at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park to serve as a new park visitor centre

Renovation of a resource centre building at Echo Valley Provincial Park

Accessible paths and picnic sites in day-use areas at Buffalo Pound and Echo Valley Provincial Parks

A new playground structure and trail upgrades at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Upgrade and expansion of the sewage lagoon at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

Park road improvements at Douglas Provincial Park and other park locations in partnership with the Ministry of Highways

Projects that were started in 2020-21 and are now finished in southern provincial parks include:

New campground service centres at Saskatchewan Landing and Good Spirit Lake Provincial Parks

Electrical system upgrades and a new maintenance building at Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park

Shoreline stabilization and accessible picnic sites/paths at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

Swimming pool building upgrades at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Refurbishing of historic, stone cabins at Moose Mountain Provincial Park

Upgrades and the expansion of the sewage lagoon at Duck Mountain Provincial Park are also being done.

