Saskatchewan provincial parks bring in new attractions for 2021

Paragliding, inflatable water parks and night sky photography lessons are among some of the new attractions at Saskatchewan provincial parks and recreational sites for the 2021 season.

Other offerings include sailing instruction, luxury glamping tents and wellness events and retreats.

Laura Ross, Saskatchewan’s minister of parks, culture and sport, said the unique offerings will take the “visitor experience to the next level.”

“We are thrilled to offer new businesses this year that will provide an increased variety of options for activities, accommodations, dining and more throughout our parks,” Ross said in a news release Monday.

COVID-19 public health guidelines are in place for all activities, including social distancing measures and gathering sizes.

The Battlefords Provincial Park

Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks

Blackstrap Provincial Park

Prairie Paragliding

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Bike repair and service at the Lower Chalet provided by Velofix

Hillside Smoke ‘n Que will operate at the Lower Chalet with competition-style barbecue food truck services

Outdoor yoga classes for adults and children by Strong with Nature Yoga

Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks

Candle Lake Provincial Park

Wellness retreats hosted by Back2Nature

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Night sky photography classes by Jazmin Lucasavich

Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks

Echo Valley Provincial Park

Wellness events and self-care products offered by Mother Wolf Soul and Body

Elbow Harbour Recreation Site

Sailing instruction by Living Sky Sailing School

Greenwater Lake Provincial Park

Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks

Makwa Lake Provincial Park

Zumba and yoga hosted by C-L-G Zumba Yoga Meditation

Pike Lake Provincial Park

Wellness retreats hosted by Back2Nature

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Luxury glamping tents provided by Glamping Resorts Ltd.

Various parks

Fresh Air Experience demonstrations and outdoor equipment sales

“Come Try it Days” run by the Saskatchewan Rowing Association

