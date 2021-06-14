Saskatchewan provincial parks bring in new attractions for 2021

Paragliding, inflatable water parks and night sky photography lessons are among some of the new attractions at Saskatchewan provincial parks and recreational sites for the 2021 season.
Other offerings include sailing instruction, luxury glamping tents and wellness events and retreats.
Laura Ross, Saskatchewan’s minister of parks, culture and sport, said the unique offerings will take the “visitor experience to the next level.”
“We are thrilled to offer new businesses this year that will provide an increased variety of options for activities, accommodations, dining and more throughout our parks,” Ross said in a news release Monday.
COVID-19 public health guidelines are in place for all activities, including social distancing measures and gathering sizes.
The Battlefords Provincial Park
- Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks
Blackstrap Provincial Park
- Prairie Paragliding
Buffalo Pound Provincial Park
- Bike repair and service at the Lower Chalet provided by Velofix
- Hillside Smoke ‘n Que will operate at the Lower Chalet with competition-style barbecue food truck services
- Outdoor yoga classes for adults and children by Strong with Nature Yoga
- Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks
Candle Lake Provincial Park
- Wellness retreats hosted by Back2Nature
Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
- Night sky photography classes by Jazmin Lucasavich
Duck Mountain Provincial Park
- Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks
Echo Valley Provincial Park
- Wellness events and self-care products offered by Mother Wolf Soul and Body
Elbow Harbour Recreation Site
- Sailing instruction by Living Sky Sailing School
Greenwater Lake Provincial Park
- Aquatic Adventures new inflatable water parks
Makwa Lake Provincial Park
- Zumba and yoga hosted by C-L-G Zumba Yoga Meditation
Pike Lake Provincial Park
- Wellness retreats hosted by Back2Nature
Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park
- Luxury glamping tents provided by Glamping Resorts Ltd.
Various parks
- Fresh Air Experience demonstrations and outdoor equipment sales
- “Come Try it Days” run by the Saskatchewan Rowing Association
