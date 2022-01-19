Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson in Coldstream house fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 10:45 am
Another view of Friday night's house fire in Coldstream, B.C. View image in full screen
Another view of Friday night's house fire in Coldstream, B.C. Julie Husband

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home.

Click to play video: 'Coldstream home destroyed by fire' Coldstream home destroyed by fire
Coldstream home destroyed by fire

The fire destroyed a home on Hawthorne Place in Coldstream on Jan. 14 at around 7 p.m. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Coldstream Fire Department responded.

While the house was destroyed, residents were uninjured.

Read more: Fire that destroyed Coldstream, B.C. home under investigation: RCMP

“Early findings indicated the fire to be suspicious and information collected as the investigation progressed led police to believe it was deliberately set,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Later that evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police arrested a suspect in relation to the fire.”

Matthew Eric Mason, 38, was charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Click to play video: 'Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream' Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream

 

Mason remains in custody. His next court appearance is Thursday.

