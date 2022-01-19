Man charged with arson in Coldstream house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home.

The fire destroyed a home on Hawthorne Place in Coldstream on Jan. 14 at around 7 p.m. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Coldstream Fire Department responded.

While the house was destroyed, residents were uninjured.

“Early findings indicated the fire to be suspicious and information collected as the investigation progressed led police to believe it was deliberately set,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Later that evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police arrested a suspect in relation to the fire.”

Matthew Eric Mason, 38, was charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Mason remains in custody. His next court appearance is Thursday.