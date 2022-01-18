Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Riverview Park and Zoo’s two-toed sloth Ferrari dies

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 4:28 pm
A picture of Ferrari, a popular two-toed sloth at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, who recently died. View image in full screen
Ferrari, a popular two-toed sloth at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, has died, zoo officials reported on Jan. 18, 2022. Riverview Park and Zoo/Facebook

The Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., is reporting its popular two-toed sloth, Ferrari, has died.

The zoo’s animal health team had been recently monitoring the 32-year-old sloth’s health which had started to deteriorate. The zoo says the sloth died from “complications arising from several age-related conditions.”

Read more: COVID-19: Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough closes again due to new Ontario restrictions

“He took a sudden turn for the worse and unfortunately passed away despite our best efforts,” the zoo stated Tuesday afternoon.

Ferrari arrived at the municipal zoo in 2013 following a damaging flood at the Calgary Zoo.

“With his easy-going nature, quirky looks and charming behaviour, Ferrari was very popular with our visitors,” the zoo said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were very fortunate as Ferrari had a long life with many years of good health.  Ferrari was very engaging, approachable, and special to many of our staff.”

Trending Stories

Zoo manager and curator Jim Moloney says he thanks zoo staff and Dr. John Sallaway for their assistance with Ferrari’s ongoing treatment and care.

In 2019, the zoo lost Porsche, a female two-toed sloth which also was transferred from the Calgary Zoo in 2013.

According to the zoo, two-toed sloths can be found in Central and South America, typically in humid, warm tropical and subtropical forest habitats. They can grow to approximately 0.75 m (29 inches) in length and up to 9 kilograms (20 pounds) of mass.

Unlike their close relative, the three-toed sloth, two-toed sloths are typically exclusively nocturnal. In the wild they are usually solitary and they eat leaves, twigs, fruit, and sometimes insects.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo thankful for community support' Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo thankful for community support
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Riverview Park and Zoo tagFerrari tagPeterborough Zoo tagzoo animals tagsloth tagFerrari the sloth tagtwo-toed sloth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers