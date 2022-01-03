SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough closes again due to new Ontario restrictions

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 1:27 pm
Gobi, Baika and Zaya at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough. View image in full screen
Gobi, Baika and Zaya at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough. Riverview Park and Zoo/Facebook

The City of Peterborough’s Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough will close Monday in response to new Ontario restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo manager and curator Jim Moloney on Monday morning said in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and Ontario’s return to modified Stage 2 restrictions, the free outdoor zoo will be closed.

Read more: COVID-19 — Canadian zoos prepare to vaccinate animals with experimental vaccine

The zoo reopened in late November 2021 after being closed for nearly two years since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The zoo did offer limited public tours in July 2021.

“We’re disappointed to have to close again and hope to welcome our visitors back soon,” he said in a Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

When the zoo reopened in November, COVID-19 protocols were in place, including self-assessments, physical distancing, mask wearing and some barriers to protect some of the animals susceptible to COVID-19.

Trending Stories

“We need to protect them as well, so we are just asking people not to cross those barriers and keep that extra distance,” Moloney said at the time.

Click to play video: 'Canadian zoos eagerly await COVID-19 vaccine shipment for animals' Canadian zoos eagerly await COVID-19 vaccine shipment for animals
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagRiverview Park and Zoo tagPeterborough Zoo tagJim Moloney tagriverview zoo tagpeterborough outdoor zoo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers