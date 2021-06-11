Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough offering free guided tours starting in July

Send this page to someone via email

The Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough will be reopening next month with guided tours to see its beloved animals.

The coronavirus pandemic forced a complete closure of the zoo in March 2020. However, in July its playground amenities reopened followed by limited guided tours to city residents only in August until Labour Day. Ontario’s provincial lockdown again forced the entire closure of the municipally run zoo which has free admission.

Beginning on July 2, the zoo will offer free guided tours throughout July and August. Each tour will accommodate a family group of up to 10 people.

Tour bookings/reservations will open on Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Visit the Riverview Park and Zoo website for information on the tours and reservations.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back for one-way guided treks of the zoo this summer,” said Cathy Mitchell, program supervisor. in a statement. “We are ramping up, hiring staff, training volunteers, putting up barriers to the exhibits and adding more sanitizer stations.

“As we have eight species of animals who are susceptible to COVID-19, we are asking all visitors to do their part to protect these animals and remain at a two-metre distance from the animal exhibits at all times while on tours,” she added.

The zoo notes with the exception of the guided tours, the zoo area still remains closed — which includes the splash pad, gift shop, snack bar, train ride and picnic shelters.

The playground, disc golf course, park areas and park trails remain open for use. The zoo’s accessible swing is available for booking via email connect@riverviewparkandzoo.ca or phone 705-748-9301 x 2304.

“While we’re eager to fully open and welcome our visitors back, ensuring the safety of guests, of our staff, and the well-being of the animals in our care remains our first priority,” Mitchell said. “We will open the zoo area as soon as we’re able to do so in a safe and responsible manner.”