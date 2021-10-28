Health October 28 2021 11:37am 03:28 Zoo animals and COVID-19 “It’s incredibly important for us to keep our animals safe.” @assiniboinezoo is hoping to access a COVID-19 vaccine for animals in the coming months. Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8332003/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8332003/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?