Health

Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Zoo animals and COVID-19' Zoo animals and COVID-19
"It's incredibly important for us to keep our animals safe." @assiniboinezoo is hoping to access a COVID-19 vaccine for animals in the coming months.

While a large number of Manitobans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, Winnipeg’s zoo is looking at the possibility of vaccinating some of its animals as well.

“It’s in the process of being approved,” the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Dr. Chris Enright told 680 CJOB.

“This is a vaccine that’s in the works for domestic animals, and there’s been emergency approvals given in the United States to assist some zoos in the vaccination of their animals. We’re working on the same here in Canada.”

Read more: Zoo introducing animals to Winnipeggers online with new ‘creature features’

Does this mean your pets will need to get the shot? Not exactly, said Enright, the zoo’s director of veterinary services and animal welfare.

“What tends to happen is that people get sick with COVID and just as they can spread it to other people, they can spread it to animals.

“Sometimes that’s a dog or cat at home — that has happened rarely — and it has also happened in a zoo situation where it has spilled over to animals that are susceptible to this virus, particularly great apes like gorillas, and then members of the cat family, like lions, tigers and leopards.”

Enright said animals can get similar symptoms as people, and get very sick with pneumonia and respiratory diseases — although the majority of animals with COVID-19 recover.

If approved, the zoo would be looking at holding a vaccine clinic for all susceptible animals, where some would “volunteer” to get the shot in exchange for a treat, while others would need to be anesthetized.

Enright said that there’s no real timeline for when an animal vaccine might be approved in Canada, but that the zoo is “ramping up and ready to go” for if and when it occurs.

Click to play video: 'Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park Zoo' Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park Zoo – Oct 5, 2021

 

