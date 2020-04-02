Zoo introducing animals to Winnipeggers online with new ‘creature features’

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine Park Zoo may be closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its staff are still finding new ways to keep the animals top of mind for Winnipeggers — even if they can’t see them in person.

“This would’ve been spring break, which usually is a very busy week for us,” the park’s Laura Cabak told 680 CJOB.

“It kind of kicks off as we head into that busier season. We would’ve had spring break camp running as well. No doubt we’re missing our visitors right now.

“Closing the zoo was the right decision, but it was a decision we made with a heavy heart.

“We can’t have people come to us right now, so we found a way to bring the zoo to you through social media.”

The zoo has launched its own ‘creature feature’ videos — going live on Facebook three times a week to introduce animals to the public.

Although the zoo’s doors are shut, Cabak said, the zookeepers and other staff are still busy working with the animals throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“They’re getting the same quality of care every day right now that they did before,” she said.

“Our zoo staff are working really hard like they always do and we want to let people know about that.”

The creature features are running Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. on the Zoo’s Facebook page, and each episode focuses on a different animal, as well as their care and feeding.

“We’ve met the meerkats, we’ve met harbour seals, the tiger, tropical birds and coming up on Friday, we’re going to meet some polar bears,” said Cabak.

If you miss them live, the videos remain on the Facebook page, and they’re also posted on the zoo’s YouTube channel.

Tune in to our Facebook page today at 1:00 CDT for our next live Creature Feature! We’ll introduce you to Flat Stanley and Piggy as they take a field trip into the Zoo! Watch here: https://t.co/3ujEoMuTaT pic.twitter.com/uuRC2mQRTo — Assiniboine Park Zoo (@assiniboinezoo) April 1, 2020

4:36 Assiniboine Park Zoo offering Creature Features Assiniboine Park Zoo offering Creature Features