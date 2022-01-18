COVID-19: HKPR reports 822 active cases, new outbreaks at Lindsay jail, Cobourg shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 19 new cases COVID-19 and new outbreaks in Lindsay and Cobourg, according to the latest data released Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday the health unit’s dashboard reported 10 new cases in Northumberland County and nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Active cases, however, dropped to 822, down from 909 reported on Monday.

Active cases include 407 in the Kawarthas (-28), 364 in Northumberland County (-57) and 35 in Haliburton County (-3).

The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.

Other data from the dashboard:

Deaths: 84 — unchanged from Monday. There have been 63 deaths reported in Kawarthas, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Public Health Ontario notes of the last six deaths reported over the past 14 days, three were individuals between the age of 60 to 79

Hospitalized cases: 18 people are currently in hospital — down one from Monday. Five of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one more. There have been 142 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 61 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County. As of noon Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six hospitalized cases with all six identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 5,315 since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Resolved cases: 4,421 — an additional 113 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 83 per cent of all cases.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. Since Monday’s update, new outbreaks were declared at the following sites:

Central East Correctional Centre : Outbreaks declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4 (see below). Global News has reached out to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for details.

: Outbreaks declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4 (see below). Global News has reached out to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for details. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff. “We are working closely with our system partners to ensure outbreak management protocols are in place to reduce the spread of this virus and protect system capacity,” states shelter executive director Anne Newman.

There are 25 other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Vaccination

On Jan. 13, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots are available this week (Jan. 17-23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition

Effective Tuesday, walk-in times are being offered at the health unit’s mass immunization clinics for people ages 50 years and older, as well as individuals who are immunocompromised (and eligible for a fourth dose).

People in these groups can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine dose from 1 p.m. to 4:30 pm on days the health unit is running its clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot. . To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot.

All other health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.