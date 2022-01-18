COVID-19: HKPR reports 822 active cases, new outbreaks at Lindsay jail, Cobourg shelter

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 19 new cases COVID-19 and new outbreaks in Lindsay and Cobourg, according to the latest data released Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday the health unit’s dashboard reported 10 new cases in Northumberland County and nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Active cases, however, dropped to 822, down from 909 reported on Monday.
Active cases include 407 in the Kawarthas (-28), 364 in Northumberland County (-57) and 35 in Haliburton County (-3).
The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.
Other data from the dashboard:
Deaths: 84 — unchanged from Monday. There have been 63 deaths reported in Kawarthas, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Public Health Ontario notes of the last six deaths reported over the past 14 days, three were individuals between the age of 60 to 79
Hospitalized cases: 18 people are currently in hospital — down one from Monday. Five of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one more. There have been 142 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 61 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County. As of noon Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six hospitalized cases with all six identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”
Cumulative cases: 5,315 since the pandemic’s beginnings.
Resolved cases: 4,421 — an additional 113 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 83 per cent of all cases.
Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.
Outbreaks
The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. Since Monday’s update, new outbreaks were declared at the following sites:
- Central East Correctional Centre: Outbreaks declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4 (see below). Global News has reached out to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for details.
- Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff. “We are working closely with our system partners to ensure outbreak management protocols are in place to reduce the spread of this virus and protect system capacity,” states shelter executive director Anne Newman.
There are 25 other active outbreaks (unless indicated, case details unavailable):
- Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.
- Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11
- Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit.
- Trinity College School in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the private school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence.
- William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.
- Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.
- Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases: 11 residents (unchanged) and four staff members (down four).
- Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6
- Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.
- Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.
- Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.
- Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Tuesday reported eight active cases — one resident and seven staff members. There have been five resolved cases (one resident, four staff) since the outbreak’s onset.
- Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 13 reported 51 active cases among inmates (most recent data).
- Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4
- Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. Late Friday the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak.
- Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.
- Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Tuesday afternoon the home reported seven active cases — down seven cases: four residents ( down four) and three staff members (down three). All are fully vaccinated.
- Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home late Wednesday reported 20 active cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. No new update since Wednesday.
- Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.
- Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.
- Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Friday reported 12 active cases — four residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated.
- Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.
- Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, 2021.
- Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 16 there were 69 active cases among inmates — down from 96 active cases among inmates (most recent data).
Vaccination
On Jan. 13, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots are available this week (Jan. 17-23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition
Effective Tuesday, walk-in times are being offered at the health unit’s mass immunization clinics for people ages 50 years and older, as well as individuals who are immunocompromised (and eligible for a fourth dose).
People in these groups can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine dose from 1 p.m. to 4:30 pm on days the health unit is running its clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot.
All other health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.View link »
