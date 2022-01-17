COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland, active cases at 909

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three deaths and 243 new cases COVID-19, according to the latest data released Monday afternoon.

The death toll within the health unit’s jurisdiction is at 84 with two deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County since Friday. There have been 63 deaths reported in Kawarthas, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Public Health Ontario reports over the past 14 days, there have been six deaths reported by the health unit, noting the following:

three were between the age of 60 to 79 (two men, one woman)

three were age 80 and up (one man, two women)

Around 2 p.m., Monday the health unit’s dashboard included the following data:

Active cases: 909 — down from 1,089 reported Friday. Active cases include 435 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (-34), 421 in Northumberland County (-103), and 38 in Haliburton County (-41). The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.

New cases: 243 since, which included 131 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 104 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 19 people are currently in hospital with four in an intensive care unit. There have been 136 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Friday. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 72 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 60 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County. As of noon Friday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 10 hospitalized cases with eight with COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 5,289 since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Resolved cases: 4,308 — an additional 519 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 81.4 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Monday afternoon, there are 25 active outbreaks after the following were declared resolved:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Two outbreaks lifted — unit 2B surgical (declared Dec. 26) and diagnostic imaging unit (declared Jan. 10).

in Cobourg: Two outbreaks lifted — unit 2B surgical (declared Dec. 26) and diagnostic imaging unit (declared Jan. 10). Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (declared Jan. 10)

in Fenelon Falls (declared Jan. 10) Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon (declared Jan. 3)

in Bobcaygeon (declared Jan. 3) Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.

Late Friday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Christian Horizons in Lindsay.

Other active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on inpatient rehab unit. Trinity College School in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg : Declared Jan. 7.

: Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases – down four since Friday — 11 residents (unchanged) and four staff members (down four).

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases – down four since Friday — 11 residents (unchanged) and four staff members (down four). Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6 Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff members.

Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Friday reported seven active cases — one resident and six staff members. There have been four resolved cases among staff.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Friday reported seven active cases — one resident and six staff members. There have been four resolved cases among staff. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 13 reported 51 active cases among inmates (most recent data).

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 13 reported 51 active cases among inmates (most recent data). Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Sunday the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. Late Friday the home reported two residents have died during the latest outbreak. “We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with the families at this time,” said executive director Lisa Green.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Sunday the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. Late Friday the home reported two residents have died during the latest outbreak. “We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with the families at this time,” said executive director Lisa Green. Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Friday afternoon the home reported 14 active cases — eight residents (-5) and six staff members (unchanged). All are fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Friday afternoon the home reported 14 active cases — eight residents (-5) and six staff members (unchanged). All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home late Wednesday reported 20 active cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. No new update since Wednesday.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home late Wednesday reported 20 active cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. No new update since Wednesday. Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.

Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.

(Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Friday reported 12 active cases — four residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Friday reported 12 active cases — four residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive. Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.

Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 13 there were 96 active cases among inmates (most recent data).

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination data released Monday reports the following data (compared to Jan. 10):

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 85.2 per cent (up from 85.1 per cent)

: 85.2 per cent (up from 85.1 per cent) Two doses: 80.6 per cent (up from 80.5 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.9 per cent (unchanged)

87.9 per cent (unchanged) Two doses: 85.7 per cent (unchanged)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.7 per cent (up from 88.6 per cent)

88.7 per cent (up from 88.6 per cent) Two doses: 86.5 per cent (unchanged).

86.5 per cent (unchanged). Three doses: 50.5 per cent (up from 43.4 per cent)

To date, 155,989 residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose — an additional 167 since the Jan. 10 update. As well, 156 more residents (147,463 total) have received two doses while 81,624 residents have received a third dose/booster — 11,542 more since the Jan. 10 update.

On Thursday, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots were available this week (Jan. 17 to 23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition. All clinics were cancelled on Monday due to the snowstorm.

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

