Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Nighthawks bring back head coach Charles Kissi for 2022 season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 12:53 pm
Charles Kissi of the Guelph Nighthawks View image in full screen
Head coach and general manager of the Guelph Nighthawks Charles Kissi. Christian Bender / Guelph Nighthawks)

The Guelph Nighthawks have announced that head coach and general manager Charles Kissi will return for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Kissi and the team are coming off their second consecutive playoff appearance in his fourth year as coach.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks re-sign Charles Kissi as head coach and general manager

“Charles is one of the best and brightest Canadian coaches in professional basketball,” said Nighthawks President Cameron Kusch.

“His leadership has led to back-to-back playoff appearances for the Nighthawks, while also guiding the development of our players to new opportunities overseas, in the NBA G-League and the NBA. Now is the time for our club to take the next step in our evolution.”

Ahead of last season, Kissi rebuilt the Nighthawks roster by bringing in point guard Cat Barber along with NBA G-Leaguers Ahmed Brown, Chad Brown and Michael Bryson.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian Elite Basketball League doing big things' Canadian Elite Basketball League doing big things
Canadian Elite Basketball League doing big things – Aug 18, 2021

He is currently an assistant coach with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G-League, the affiliate team of the Indiana Pacers.

Trending Stories

Following the conclusion of the season, Kissi will rejoin the Nighthawks ahead of the 2022 CEBL season.

“I cannot express how excited I am to be returning to Guelph for the 2022 season,” Kissi said.

“To be able to compete once again in a traditional 20-game regular season, in front of our fans, will be energizing for the community, our organization, and the league.”

CEBL free agency begins on Feb. 1 and the schedule for the upcoming season should be released later that month.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagCEBL tagCanadian Elite Basketball League tag#guelph nighthawks tagCharles Kissi tagCharles Kissi Guelph tagCEBL news tagGuelph Nighthawks news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers