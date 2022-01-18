Guelph Nighthawks bring back head coach Charles Kissi for 2022 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks have announced that head coach and general manager Charles Kissi will return for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Kissi and the team are coming off their second consecutive playoff appearance in his fourth year as coach.

“Charles is one of the best and brightest Canadian coaches in professional basketball,” said Nighthawks President Cameron Kusch.

“His leadership has led to back-to-back playoff appearances for the Nighthawks, while also guiding the development of our players to new opportunities overseas, in the NBA G-League and the NBA. Now is the time for our club to take the next step in our evolution.”

Ahead of last season, Kissi rebuilt the Nighthawks roster by bringing in point guard Cat Barber along with NBA G-Leaguers Ahmed Brown, Chad Brown and Michael Bryson.

He is currently an assistant coach with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G-League, the affiliate team of the Indiana Pacers.

Following the conclusion of the season, Kissi will rejoin the Nighthawks ahead of the 2022 CEBL season.

“I cannot express how excited I am to be returning to Guelph for the 2022 season,” Kissi said.

“To be able to compete once again in a traditional 20-game regular season, in front of our fans, will be energizing for the community, our organization, and the league.”

CEBL free agency begins on Feb. 1 and the schedule for the upcoming season should be released later that month.

Today we announced that Head Coach & GM Charles Kissi will return to the Nighthawks in 2022. As one of Canada’s top professional coaches I’m excited to see Charles return and continue to build on the foundation he has created here in Guelph. https://t.co/5IUyxyMTOR — Cameron Kusch (@CameronKusch) January 18, 2022

