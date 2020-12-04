Guelph Nighthawks re-sign Charles Kissi as head coach and general manager

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks are bringing back Charles Kissi as the team’s head coach and general manager for the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Kissi was first brought on board mid-season in July 2019 and has really yet to coach a full season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league’s second season was postponed and replaced with a tournament featuring a single round-robin followed by a six-team elimination playoff.

Kissi led the Nighthawks to a 3-3 record in the round-robin, which helped the Nighthawks clinch their first playoff appearance in August.

They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Team president Cameron Kusch said Kissi was brought in to lead a shift in the culture when it comes to accountability and work ethic.

“You could see that shift take place at the end of the 2019 season and into the 2020 Summer Series season,” Kusch said.

“Now I’m excited to see Charles fully implement his vision over the course of a full season, as we plan to return to a more traditional 20-game schedule in May of 2021.”

Kissi has also coached with the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate, and the Brock University’s men’s basketball program.

He said the opportunity to continue with the Nighthawks is exciting.

“Our mission is to build the game and be leaders within the community, as well as to bring home a CEBL Championship to the Royal City,” Kissi said.

“I look forward to getting back on the court in the Sleeman Centre in front of our incredible fans.”