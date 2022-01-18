City of Calgary to cover councillor home security systems amid continued threats

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will cover costs of home security systems for city councillors who want them, following protests outside the homes of the mayor and another councillor earlier this month.

It follows a confidential briefing to council from City of Calgary corporate security at the beginning of Tuesday’s strategic meeting of council.

Based on a recommendation from administration, council voted 8-7 to give each councillor a reimbursement of up to $8,000 to cover the costs to professionally install home security systems in their homes.

The motion also allows for a maximum of $100 per month for “monitoring,” and would be covered by corporate costs.

According to the previous bylaw, security costs for home alarm systems were not eligible expenses for elected officials.

Story continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Calgary city council votes 8-7 in favour of increasing council budgets to cover home security systems for councillors' homes. Chabot, Sharp, McLean, Chu, Dhaliwal, Wong, and Wyness against. #YYC #YYCcc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/AZdhVgvkIX — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) January 18, 2022

Councillors Sean Chu, Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Andre Chabot, Raj Dhaliwal, Terry Wong and Jennifer Wyness voted in opposition.

“This is not asking for special treatment,” Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott told council. “It’s asking for the recognition that the threats made to elected officials is higher and ever increasing.”

The funding for home security systems is not mandatory and is the choice of each individual councillor to use the funds.

Some councillors felt that if there are concerns for individual safety, those councillors should pay for mitigation like a home security system with their own money.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel that safety is important to me, and my family in protecting them. I feel that I make enough money to pay for it myself and I will,” Sharp, who represents Ward 1, said. “So I cannot support what is in front of me today, but will support my colleagues in other forms of having conversations of where and how they can be safe in doing this role.”

1:59 ‘Disturbing trend’: Protest held outside home of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek ‘Disturbing trend’: Protest held outside home of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek – Jan 10, 2022

“This is what we signed up for,” McLean told council.

Ward 2 Coun. Wyness said she respects the concerns her colleagues have for safety, but is concerned it gives the impression council was prioritizing their own safety over that of the community.

“The message we are sending is not one of Calgarians come together, Calgarians have a safe city,” Wyness said. “We have made a message that city councillors get to be urgent and the community isn’t.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several councillors questioned the timing of the recommendation from administration and why an update came during a strategic meeting of council, which are typically reserved for long-term planning sessions.

City manager David Duckworth said city administration want to act as quickly as possible in regard to matters involving the security of the public, elected officials, or city employees.

“There have been some incidents over the last couple of months that have been reported in the media,” Duckworth said. “I can tell you these incidents are expected to continue in the future and we felt it was important that time is of the essence.”

Earlier this month, a protest against COVID-19 health measures was held outside the home of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Story continues below advertisement

In a video posted to social media, several protesters stood on the street outside Gondek’s home holding signs in opposition of vaccine mandates and health measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney reacted to the protest at the mayor’s house, calling it “just wrong.”

“There are plenty of opportunities to protest without disturbing the families and neighbours of public officials,” Kenney tweeted on Jan. 10.

Calgary Police said at the time that the protest was brief but it would be investigating in concert with city security.

Another protest was held outside the home of Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra last week.

“Needing security is not a perk, it is not a benefit, it is a by-product of the environment that we are living in,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner told council. “I am disheartened that we are not recognizing the threats that are before us and that we do hold a position that is not an ordinary citizen position.”

6:10 2021 year in review with Calgary’s police chief: Part 1 2021 year in review with Calgary’s police chief: Part 1 – Dec 24, 2021

According to Dr. Kelly Sundberg, an associate professor in the Department of Economic Justice and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University, home security systems are a “very small step” in addressing the safety of elected officials and more is required.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that there needs to be coordinated intelligence, enforcement and more done,” Sundberg said. “I think that we’re gonna see this becoming more and more prevalent and more visible.

“It’s an unfortunate reality, but I don’t see it changing.”