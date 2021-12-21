Premier Doug Ford can’t get into his home due to protesters, spokesperson says

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario premier’s spokesperson says Doug Ford and his family haven’t been able to get into their house for most of the weekend or Monday due to anti-vaccine protesters outside their home.

Ivana Yelich, director of media relations for Ford, put out a tweet making the claim late on Monday.

Her tweet was in response to another tweet from an account called “Ont. Liberal Party War Room.”

The account had posted a TikTok video in which a woman can be seen inside a car pointing a cellphone camera towards a man in the driver’s seat who asks the premier, “Heading to the cottage?”

The camera points back towards Ford, who is wearing a Warriors football sweater and a mask, and replies: “Yeah, going to the cottage, yeah” at the same time the man interrupts, “For the next lockdown?”

The woman then looks at Ford and says, “That’s fun.”

The video ends immediately after her comment and is only seven seconds long. No other context was provided.

The video is then paired with a comment from the “Ont. Liberal Party War Room” that says “@fordnation has said we’re in war against Omicron. If that’s the case, it would be awfully problematic if the premier went off to his cottage while Ontarians struggle to get boosters and rapid tests. Maybe it’s the reason he won’t recall the legislature?”

Global News reached out to the premier’s office but did not immediately hear back.

.@OntLiberal has hit a new low with this garbage. The Premier and his family haven’t been able to get into their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaxxers have been protesting outside their house. https://t.co/AoZukHtd80 — Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) December 21, 2021

The social media post comes as Ford recently imposed new restrictions that include a 50 per cent capacity for most businesses to curb the spread of the new variant Omicron, which has taken hold of the province in a short time.

There has also been a surge in people looking for booster shots as eligibility expanded on Monday due to the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases and as people try to secure free rapid tests ahead of the holidays.

Over the last three days, there were 3,784 new cases reported on Monday, 4,177 cases on Sunday and 3,301 on Saturday.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, a panel of doctors who advise the provincial government, noted on its dashboard that Omicron now accounts for at least 88 per cent of all positive cases, up from Friday when it was around 50 per cent.