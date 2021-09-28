Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 28 2021 7:54pm
00:50

Addition of hospitals to Bill 1 not about ‘forbidding’ protests: Alberta solicitor general

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta Kaycee Madu discusses the addition of health-care facilities, clinics and hospitals to Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Advertisement

Video Home