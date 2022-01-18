Menu

Weather

Winter Storm warning in effect for Winnipeg as the snow continues to fall

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 8:52 am
Canada Winter Storm View image in full screen
A winter storm warning is in effect for Winnipeg as the snow continues to fall across the city on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A winter storm warning is in effect for Winnipeg as the snow continues to fall across the city on Tuesday.

“The combination of 10 to 15 cm of fresh snow along with winds gusting up to 80 km/h at times will produce blowing snow that will severely hamper visibilities on highways,” said Environment Canada’s website.

Some roads in the city have closed due to the bad conditions.

The road reopened around 7 a.m. however people should still expect delays as queues clear.

On the subject of delays, the windy, snowy weather could create delays for flights and the Winnipeg Airport wants people to keep that in mind.

Environment Canada is suggesting people postpone any non-essential travel through the day until conditions begin to improve.

The weather has also caused many school, bus and daycare cancellations throughout the province.

An additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible throughout Tuesday and strong northerly wind gusts near 70 km/h are expected.

Read more: Winnipeg should get set for a big snowfall, climatologist says

Many other parts of southern Manitoba are under the storm warning as well, including areas around Portage la Prairie, the Interlake, Beausejour, Steinbach, Winkler, Morden.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of southern Manitoba remains under just a Snowfall Warning.

The snow should taper off later Tuesday into the evening but wind gusts overnight are going to remain close to 50 km/h.

Click to play video: 'Heavy snow: Jan. 17 Manitoba weather outlook' Heavy snow: Jan. 17 Manitoba weather outlook
Heavy snow: Jan. 17 Manitoba weather outlook
