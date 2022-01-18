Winter Storm warning in effect for Winnipeg as the snow continues to fall

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm warning is in effect for Winnipeg as the snow continues to fall across the city on Tuesday.

“The combination of 10 to 15 cm of fresh snow along with winds gusting up to 80 km/h at times will produce blowing snow that will severely hamper visibilities on highways,” said Environment Canada’s website.

Some roads in the city have closed due to the bad conditions.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

CHIEF PEGUIS & MAIN

WFPS have eastbound Chief Peguis completely closed. Westbound remains open. Avoid the area. No delays currently.#WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/luW8dSFJnD — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) January 18, 2022

The road reopened around 7 a.m. however people should still expect delays as queues clear.

On the subject of delays, the windy, snowy weather could create delays for flights and the Winnipeg Airport wants people to keep that in mind.

Due to the ongoing snowfall warning in effect for Winnipeg, we encourage travellers flying today to closely monitor the status of their flight at https://t.co/2Nv37nLOxv and give themselves plenty of time to get to #YWG. — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) January 18, 2022

Environment Canada is suggesting people postpone any non-essential travel through the day until conditions begin to improve.

The weather has also caused many school, bus and daycare cancellations throughout the province.

An additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible throughout Tuesday and strong northerly wind gusts near 70 km/h are expected.

Many other parts of southern Manitoba are under the storm warning as well, including areas around Portage la Prairie, the Interlake, Beausejour, Steinbach, Winkler, Morden.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of southern Manitoba remains under just a Snowfall Warning.

The snow should taper off later Tuesday into the evening but wind gusts overnight are going to remain close to 50 km/h.

